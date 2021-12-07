Fortnite Chapter 3: Everything you need to know

Fortnite Chapter 3 marks a big turning point for the incredibly popular battle-royale game, as it introduces additional characters, a completely new map and game-changing mechanics.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will be taking the role of The Foundation who is said to be integral to the Fortnite’s story. Spider-Man will also be making his Fortnite debut, and will be unlockable via the new battle pass.

Fortnite Chapter 3 will also introduce a new map, with a variety of biomes to explore. The video trailer shows off desert lands, snowy tundras and even the Daily Bugle from the Spider-Man universe.

New gaming mechanics will also be added: you’ll be able to slide down a hill while shooting, swing on buildings using web shooters and even set up camps to heal and store items.

Fortnite Chapter 3 is already available, so you can start playing straight away.

Everyone will be able to access the new map for free, although you’ll need to pay for Fortinte’s Battle Pass in order to unlock new characters such as Spider-Man.

Epic Games initially said the Spider-Man web shooters won’t be available until 11th December, but players have discovered you can buy them from an NPC prematurely if you have enough gold.

Trailer

Battle pass skins

The Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 3 costs 950 V-Bucks, which translates to £6.49 / $7.99 when purchasing 1000 V-Bucks.

But which characters can you unlock with the latest Battle Pass? We’ve listed them below:

Shanta

Ronin

Lt. John Llama

Haven

Gumbo

Harlowe

Spider-Man

There will also be variant skins made available for each character, with Spider-Man featuring both a Symbiote Suit and a Future Foundation Suit to go along with his more traditional red and blue costume.

Epic Games has also teased that new Spider-Man suits and a few “friends and foes” will also pop up in the Fortnite item shop throughout the season.

Those excited to play as Dwayne Johnson’s The Foundation will unfortunately have to wait a little longer, as Epic Games says he will become available “later on” in Chapter 3.

Map

Fortnite Chapter 3 features an all-new map, with lots of different biomes ranging from a snowy tundra to a sandy desert. Interestingly, the map will change over the course of its season. Snow currently makes up half of the map, but it will apparently recede in the coming months, potentially revealing new areas to explore.

There will also be special locations such as Sanctuary (which is apparently the hidden home of the Seven) and the Daily Bugle from the Spider-Man universe.

The trailer also teased the addition of severe weather effects, showing a hurricane ripping through the map and picking up furniture and vehicles in its vortex. You’ll even be able to ascend into the sky by jumping into the hurricane, which may be useful for a quick escape.

Gameplay

Epic Games isn’t merely adding in a new map and character skins, as there will be a few gameplay tweaks for Fortnite Chapter 3.

Spider-Man’s web shooters will be available as an item, allowing players to swing on buildings to reach high-up places.

You’ll also now be able to slide down hills to increase your speed, and you’ll still be able to shoot and build while you do so.

When you’ve been knocked down, you can now crawl faster to retreat from enemies, and even pick up items, open chests and manage your inventory – although you’ll still need to be revived in order to fight back.

If you achieve a victory, then you’ll now be awarded a Victory Crown to wear during the next match. The crown will provide an XP boost, and will even allow you to unlock a new Emote if you manage to win a game while wearing it. However, the Victory Crown shines vividly, making you stand out more, attracting rivals players like a moth to a flame.

A slew of new weapons have also been added, which includes:

Ranger Assault Rifle

MK-Seven Assault Rifle

Striker Pump Shotgun

Auto Shotgun

Sidearm Pistol

Stinger SMG

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

The new Tent item will also allow you to heal and store up to three items. Team mates will be able to access the tent too, with Fortnite looking to improve the co-op play.

With this in mind, you can now speed up revives if more than one team mate helps out, while special vaulted doors will require more than one player to open it. Health items such as Med-Mist and Guzzle Juice can now be used to replenish the health bar of team mates too.

We’ll be updating this page once more details emerge, so make sure to keep it bookmarked for more details on Fortnite Chapter 3.