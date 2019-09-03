Form is introducing heart rate tracking to its augmented reality swim goggles with help from fitness tracker brand, Polar.

The creator of the world’s first augmented reality swim goggles has announced that it is working with Polar to bring heart rate technology support to the company’s AR swim goggles.

Form Swim Goggles are goggles that feature transparent augmented reality displays designed to deliver performance metrics in real time. From November, Form’s goggles will support the Polar OH1 and OH1+ optical heart rate monitors, providing real time stats right before their wearer’s eyes.

OH1 and OH1+ users will be able to watch their heart rate fluctuate as they cut through the water, providing in the moment data that has previously been impossible for swimmers to keep track of. The Polar heart rate monitor can be attached to the strap on the goggles to monitor a user’s heart rate thanks to the monitor’s six LED optical sensor and proprietary heart rate algorithm.

The tracker will then wirelessly transmit that data directly to the goggles’ AR display as well as to the Form Swim App so that the athlete can review the session once they are out of the water. By syncing these measurements with the iOS or Android app, Form can line the heart rate data up with other metrics such as split times, stroke rate, stroke count, pace per 100 and calories to give the swimmer more insight into their own progress.

Form has been working with Polar since last year to add heart rate tracking to the company’s AR arsenal.

“We’ve done extensive testing in the pool with swimmers of all levels, including elite competitive swimmers, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the results”, said Form CEO Dan Eisenhardt. “Polar heart rate monitor tech is trusted by athletes around the world; by adding it to the arsenal of metrics that our goggles already deliver, we’ll empower serious swimmers to make their training even smarter and more purposeful. We’ll also further empower coaches and enhance the coach-swimmer dynamic”.

To enable heart rate tracking on Form you’ll need to pick up a pair of Form Swim Goggles and a Polar OH1 or OH1+ optical heart rate sensor. Heart rate tracking support will be available from November with a free software update from Form.

