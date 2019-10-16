Forget the Oculus Quest: there’s a ‘Human eye resolution’ VR headset

Finnish company, Varjo Technologies, are promising a ‘resolution revolution’ with their new line of VR headsets.

The Helsinki-based company claim the VR-2 and VR-2 Pro will achieve “human eye resolution”. They’re high-end, high-price products though, primarily aimed at the professional market, so don’t expect to making pew pews on them any time soon.

The VR-2 Pro comes in at €5995, with the VR-2 at €4995. As a result expect these to be used primarily by companies for things like training and design. Audi apparently use the devices to design in VR and one of Varjo’s demo videos shows a user finding their way around a jet-plane’s cockpit. These uses demonstrate the level of precision that Varjo believe the the VR-2 is capable of simulating.

Urho Konttori, Co-Founder of Varjo, said: “We have seen first-hand what the power of human-eye resolution in VR can offer in terms of expanding the realm of applications for the enterprise. Today we bring the Resolution Revolution overnight to nearly all industrial applications, unlocking the next level of professional VR. With VR-2 and VR-2 Pro, professionals can benefit from the industry’s highest visual fidelity and the most precise eye tracking joining forces with the leading hand tracking technology.”

Hand and eye tracking are an interesting addition. Hand tracking means that VR users won’t have to hold a controller while operating the headset, which opens up a new range of possibilities for more natural VR interactions.

Steve Cliffe, CEO of hand-tracking tech firm Ultraleap, said: “Being able to see in high fidelity and interact without controllers revolutionizes professional VR. Varjo’s human-eye resolution visual fidelity is unprecedented. So is the accuracy and low latency of Ultraleap’s hand tracking. The Varjo VR-2 Pro is the best integration of the two technologies and sets a new standard for natural user experience in VR. We’re very excited about the value it will unlock for demanding use-cases such as training, simulation and industrial design.”

