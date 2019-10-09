A new patent from Sony has emerged and appears to reveal a brand-new virtual reality headset known as ‘PlayStation VR 2.’

There’s a huge possibility that this new vision for Sony’s popular peripheral could be planned for PS5, a next-generation console which was officially confirmed earlier this week.

First spotted by LetsGoDigital, the patent was filed back in February 2019 and has since been made public, allowing the entire internet to stare and speculate over the new hardware.

Images featured in the filing show a VR headset that’s somewhat similar to the existing product, although it is now two front cameras and one also situated in the rear, with a microphone once again being included. It’s accompanied by a bunch of LED lights situated around the unit, too.

It seems a seperate camera can be purchased to help track movements more accurately, which is a requirement with the current iteration of PlayStation VR. If wireless, this could really transform virtual reality on console.

The patent hints at this wireless potential, indicating that data sent and received by bluetooth signals could make such a feat possible. PlayStation VR is an unholy mess of wires alongside a chunky power supply, so anything would be a big improvement. If the power supply is built in, we’re golden.

A transparent view is also mentioned, which seems to imply that the two front-facing cameras can be used to see your surroundings through the screen itself much like other modern headsets. There’s a lot of interesting possibilities here, and we’ll likely see many come to fruition next year.

Sony has already confirmed that existing PlayStation VR headsets will work with the PS5, presumably carrying over all relevant games and peripherals to the new console. This idea of backwards compatibility should make the transition far easier than ever before.

The PS5 is confirmed to launch during Holiday 2020 and will feature an enhanced controller with a USB-C connection and haptic feedback in the triggers. Other announced features include support for ray tracing, SSD memory and much more to be unveiled.

No release date has been confirmed for PlayStation VR 2, and beyond this mysterious patent, its existence hasn’t even been acknowledged. We imagine Sony’s future plans for virtual reality will be shown off alongside PS5 in the early months of next year.

