Forget Airpods – the Groov-e SoundBuds are here and they’re half the price

Groov-e has announced new SoundBuds true-wireless earphones that look set to give rival Samsung and Apple sets a run for their money in one key area: price.

The UK-based tech brand released its newest wireless earphones today and the best part is they only cost £59.99. The SoundBuds use Bluetooth V5 technology to connect to any smart-device within 10 metres. The earphones automatically turn on and connect to each other when taken out of their charging case but they can also be used one at a time for mono sound on phone calls.

Perhaps the nicest features are the built-in mic and controls. These allow you to answer calls and switch between tunes without even glancing at your phone or smart watch. You can also take advantage of the ‘touch to talk’ feature to connect your earphones to Siri, Google Assistant or Alexa with the press of a button and use voice commands to cue music, ask for directions, set events and chat to friends and family on the go when the buds are connected to a phone.

The earphones can squeeze up to four hours of battery life from a single charge – not quite as impressive as the battery on the Airpods or Galaxy Buds but the 14 hours of power in the pocket-sized charging case more than makes up for it.

The SoundBuds benefit from a sleek, minimalist design. The compact black earphones are free from the tangle of wires or neckbands and extra earbuds ensure that they’ll fit nicely in your ears for hours of comfortable wear.

They’re slightly pricier than Groov-e’s PlayBuds – the company’s previous wireless earphone line – but the extended battery life and addition of voice assistant support should make the SoundBuds well worth the subtle price hike.

Groov-e director Kunal Patel announced that the company is here to prove that “you don’t need to spend a fortune to have a quality pair of true wireless headphones” and – if this release lives up to expectations – they might be right.

The Groov-e SoundBuds are available now from the Groov-e website for £59.99.