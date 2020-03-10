Adidas and Jacquard have teamed up with EA Sports FIFA to combine real-world football with online gaming. Players undertake real world skill challenges and are rewarded with improvements to their FIFA Mobile Ultimate Team overall rating.

To get involved, players have to purchase an Adidas GMR insole to fit into their football boots or trainers. This will monitor their kicks, shot power, distance covered and speed, according to Adidas.

How does the insole do this? Using tech from Google subsidiary brand, Jacquard.

Google’s Ivan Poupyrev said: “Using advanced machine learning algorithms, we trained the Jacquard tag, which is placed within your shoe, to recognise moves that you make on the pitch and reward you with a unique one-of-a-kind gaming experience in EA Sports FIFA Mobile.”

The smart insole costs £29.95 in the UK, or $35 in the US.

Matt Lafreniere, FIFA mobile producer, added: “With adidas GMR, we are debuting a new way to progress in the game, enabling players to grow their Ultimate Team in FIFA Mobile through the game they love, both on and off the pitch.”

Since the release of Pokemon Go, more and more games have attempted to combine real-world actions with gaming rewards. This is the latest innovative entry to fit that trend.

To get involved, head over to Adidas’ website and order your own GMR insoles.

Another recent addition to the genre has seen Vodafone offering a big tech prizes, including 25 new Samsung Galaxy S20 phones, to players who found enough of the game’s tokens in big UK cities.

If you’re interested in playing along you can find out more about Vodafone’s new game below.

