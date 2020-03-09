Vodafone’s launched a new ‘Find Unlimited’ augmented reality (AR) game from that’s offering players thousands of tech prizes, including a spiffy 5G Samsung Galaxy S20.

So, what is the game? It follows a Pokemon Go-esque formula, where players have to explore the real world while using their mobile devices to find tokens called ‘V-Atoms’. These tokens are distributed around five high-footfall locations in five major UK cities, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow. The game comes to each of those cities on different days.

Glasgow: 13th March – 17th March, 2020

Leeds: 19th March – 23rd March, 2020

Manchester: 25th March – 29th March, 2020

Birmingham: 28th March – 1st April, 2020

London: 2nd April – 6th April, 2020

On each of those game days, the V Atoms will be locatable (using your smartphone in camera mode,) between 11am and 2pm GMT. Each day one S20 will be up for grabs as players compete to grab V-Atoms.

You don’t have to be a Vodafone customer to play, but Vodafone customers do get exclusive tips on where prizes will be, released at 10am on each game-day. Non-customers can get in on the clue too though, by sharing their Find Unlimited experience on social media. Sharers will be rewarded with the next day’s clue.

Simply head to FindUnlimited.co.uk to sign up, get info and play. Want to get ahead of other hunters? Well, if you pre-register before Thursday, you will receive a clue for the first game-day too.

That high-ticket prize, the Samsung Galaxy S20, is a pretty big incentive. When we got our hands on Samsung’s new phone, we were impressed. Reviewer, Max Parker, said: “While the focus is clearly on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the S20 is a strong update to one of the most popular Android phones on the market. There are welcome upgrades in all the right places, especially to the camera, but without a hike to the starting price.”

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…