Feast your eyes on the Pixel 8a colours, which have all just leaked

Google’s Pixel A-Series range of smartphones is always a spring launch to cherish and it looks like this year’s addition is going to celebrate the greenness of the season.

A purported leak of the Pixel 8a line-up reveals the colour selection for this year’s mid-range offering, which includes a rather bold green. It’s a lot more expressive than the mint green we saw for the Pixel 8 mid-cycle hue update earlier this year.

The leak comes from Android Headlines who’ve gathered what appears to be a press rendering of the slim-line phone family that’s in keeping with the design of what we’ve seen thus far.

From the back of the phone the design looks a little bit like the iPhone X, save for the dual lens camera bar across the upper rear of the device.

The green, which the site does describe as Mint, although it’s clearly different to the Pixel 8 colour in this picture, Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white) and Bay which is an equally bold light blue.

Everyone expects the Pixel 8a to launch, as is tradition now, at or around the Google I/O expo which takes place on May 14.

Expectations for this year’s edition include a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate (surely Google will boost this to 120Hz at some point?), as well as the same Google Tensor G3 processor that debuted within the Pixel 8 last October.

We’re expecting a price tag of around £450 yet again, but no-one should actually pay that because it seems the Pixel A-Series range is always on sale for at least £50 quid off.

Are you looking forward to the Pixel 8a phone? Or does the series feel like a consolation prize to you? Are you keeping your eye on the rumours of a three-pronged Pixel 9 launch this autumn? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter/X.