Google I/O 2024 confirmed for May 14 – here’s what to expect

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The annual Google I/O conference will begin on May 14 this year, the company has revealed.

The keynote often reveals Google’s latest plans across the breadth of its consumer-focused products for the rest of the year and beyond.

We’ll probably hear plenty about Android 15, loads about Google Gemini AI, and plenty about core services like Maps, Search, Photos, Gmail, Chrome, and YouTube. It’s also possible Google will unveil improvements to Chrome OS and Google TV.

In terms of hardware, it could be the day the Pixel 8a is revealed, while there have been whispers about a new Chromecast with Google TV model. It’s possible we’ll get the second generation Pixel Fold, considering the first device was unveiled at the event last year.

Google revealed the news via a puzzle posted to X on Thursday. There were 15 levels to navigate, so thankfully others have taken care of business and we can just focus on bringing you the news. You can play here.

Last year’s I/O was more like Google A/I. There was a “help me write” tool for Gmail, Immersive View for Maps, a Magic Editor experience in Photos, and loads more.

What do you hope to see at Google I/O 2024? Let us know @trustedreviews on X.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

