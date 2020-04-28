Facebook Pages could soon be able to charge users for access to online events, like concerts and performances.

The social network is planning to roll out a wide collection of video-focused features and improvements to its stable of products, and this ticketing system of sorts is one of the more eye-catching prospects.

“You’ll be able to mark Facebook Events as online only and, in the coming weeks, integrate Facebook Live so you can broadcast to your guests,” Facebook wrote in a blog post at the end of last week.

“To support creators and small businesses, we plan to add the ability for Pages to charge for access to events with Live videos on Facebook – anything from online performances to classes to professional conferences.”

It isn’t clear what counts as “small businesses”, but hopefully this doesn’t lead to users having to pay to watch anything and everything on Facebook Live.

This won’t be the only potential method of collecting cash via Facebook Live.

“To help you raise money for causes, you can now add the donate button to live videos wherever nonprofit fundraisers are available,” the blog post continues.

Facebook says it’s bringing back Live With too, “so you can add another person into your live video … Bring on a guest speaker, interview an expert or perform with a friend”.

Live With is a co-broadcasting feature that lets you go wild on Facebook Live with a guest, while a small audience watches on, aghast.

“With this feature, you can bring on a guest speaker, interview an expert, or perform with a fellow artist, among other use cases,” Facebook says.

Facebook also announced Messenger Rooms, which can hold up to 50 people, it’s improving the Facebook Dating experience in the coming months to include virtual dates, where users will be able to ask someone out on a one-on-one video call via Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp group video calls are being expanded.

