Facebook has a new logo that you’re going to start seeing everywhere

Facebook has a new logo. It’s simple, straightforward and designed to differentiate the social media platform from the parent company.

Not much to look at, is it? But to reiterate, that logo is for the parent company.

As Facebook’s scope, as a company, continues to grow and grow, those in charge have decided they need a new logo for the corporate entity ‘Facebook’, which owns Instagram, Oculus and more. This will differentiate it from the social network ‘Facebook’, which is just one of the possessions of the parent company.

Beyond Instagram and Oculus, the company also owns WhatsApp, Workplace, Portal and Calibra. It’s got proverbial fingers in a lot of proverbial pies.

This is part of a wider re-brand that has seen the caption “From Facebook” appear when logging into the other sites and apps owned by the company.

“This brand change is a way to better communicate our ownership structure to the people and businesses who use our services to connect, share, build community and grow their audiences,” Facebook said in an accompanying announcement.

So, essentially, it seems that Facebook doesn’t want to add to its already sullied reputation by seeming like a company that secretly owns all the apps you use. Instead… Facebook wants to make its ownership of these apps clear.

The new logo is certainly more noticeable, when shown in the Instagram login interface above.

Doing its best impression of a company that’s interested in corporate responsibility, Facebook added, in its press release: “People should know which companies make the products they use… We started being clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook years ago, adding a company endorsement to products like Oculus, Workplace and Portal.

“And in June we began including ‘From Facebook’ within all our apps. Over the coming weeks, we will start using the new brand within our products and marketing materials, including a new company website.”

So, there’s even a new Facebook company website to look forward to? We can’t wait.

Ultimately, what this move suggests is a plan to further expand the company’s projects beyond the original social networking site. Facebook is now just one of the parent company’s possessions, with the amount of apps and ventures the company owns likely to keep growing.

