The Facebook app is finally getting its own dark mode. Here’s what we know about the Android and iOS feature, plus a quick guide detailing how to switch the Facebook lights off yourself.

While Facebook has yet to officially confirm the new feature, a video made by tipster Jane Manchun Wong in collaboration with Facebook technology communications manager Alexandru Voica offers a good look at what the company has in store.

Right now, Wong says the feature is in public testing so you’ll have to check your phone to see if it’s been graced with the long-awaited dark mode.

Here’s how to check if you have the feature – and how to switch it on if you do.

Related: The popular apps you should try in dark mode right now

How to turn on dark mode in Facebook for Android and iOS

First, you’ll want to make sure the Facebook app is up to date on your phone. Then follow the instructions below:

Open Facebook

Tap the three lines in the bottom right of your screen

Select “Settings & Privacy”

Hit “Dark Mode”

If the dark mode is available, you should be able to find it between “Your Time on Facebook” and “App Language”.

Related: Best phone

Wong initially spotted the app’s dark mode while combing through code in an app update last August. At the time, Wong suggested that the feature was in early stages of development and that it could take time for Facebook to refine a mobile app of this scale. Fast forward 15 months and it looks like this dark mode is finally ready for users to try for themselves.

Other Facebook apps including Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Lite all already have their own dark mode settings, so it was only a matter of time before the feature reached the company’s namesake app.

Dark mode for iOS and Android began rolling out last Friday, though it is in public testing so don’t expect the feature to be without its flaws just yet.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …