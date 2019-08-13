Dark mode is finally coming to the Facebook app and we can’t wait

Facebook is going against its bright roots and bringing a Messenger-style dark mode to its main app, according to this leak.

Tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) discovered the unreleased feature while combing through the code underneath the recently updated app.

The news comes after Facebook unveiled its lightest and whitest design yet: FB5. The company has been rolling out the bright new design since February and to say that it could strain your eyes would be an understatement.

Dark mode has never felt more necessary for the social network.

Related: Dark Mode: The popular apps you should try dark mode on right now

While Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp have yet to see any sign of an official dark mode, Facebook rolled out dark mode for its Messenger app back in April and we’ve been waiting for the company to transfer the feature to its main app since. For Messenger, dark mode started as an easter egg that activated when you pinged a crescent moon emoji to friends and family, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Facebook decided to roll out the incoming dark mode in a similarly sneaky way.

Dark mode is popular for a reason.

It comes with quite a few real benefits aside from its aesthetic quality. A dark background can limit strain on the eyes, especially when you find yourself in low lit environments (read: scrolling through your homepage in bed), and the feature can even have battery saving qualities if the background is largely black and you’re willing to invest in an OLED display.

Related: Android Q Features: The biggest new features we’re most excited about

It remains to be seen whether Facebook will welcome a true black interface and save you a good chunk of time spent charging as it did in its messaging app or if the grey background in Wong’s report will be the most prominent shade in the app. As it is, Wong kept it vague, describing the dark mode as “dark text displaying on a dark background”.

She also explained that the feature still appears to be in the early stages of development and that only certain parts seem to support dark mode at this point in time.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More