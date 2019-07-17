Excited about the Nintendo Switch Pro? It’s definitely not what you’re expecting

Nintendo has announced a revised model to its hybrid console, but it’s definitely not the huge upgrade many might be expecting.

Being unveiled on the company’s Japanese website earlier today, the new model looks exactly the same as its launch counterpart, its the innards that have been changed.

Much like the Nintendo Switch Lite which is due to launch this September, this new iteration will seemingly feature an improved processor and increased battery life compared to vanilla consoles.

To be more specific, it will now support 4.5 to 9 hours of battery life, increasing the original’s capacity by roughly 3 hours. That’s a hefty upgrade, and should work in favour for those who enjoy portable play.

So, this is essentially a brief revision to bring the original Nintendo Switch in line with its lightweight counterpart ahead of its release. Nintendo Japan has slated an August 2019 rollout for these new consoles.

We’ll update this article once international details are confirmed. If you were expecting Nintendo to bust out hardware to rival PS5 and Xbox 2, that isn’t going to happen anytime soon. You could argue that Nintendo doesn’t really need to compete anymore.

Earning 4/5 in our original review, battery life was one of our main concerns with Nintendo Switch when it released back in 2017. Given it’s a portable console exclusively for many, running out of juice so quickly was a bit of a bummer.

We’d love to see an updated model with an OLED screen, more powerful components and other changes, but right now, this isn’t going to happen.

