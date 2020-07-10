eSports Boxing Club: release date, gameplay, boxers and more

Boxing fans have been waiting a long time for a new boxing game and now – following the announcement of eSports Boxing Club – they’re finally going to get one. The game has made waves since its announcement and signed up some big names to feature as playable characters. Our guide tells you everything you need to know about eSports Boxing Club.

eSports Boxing Club gameplay – how does it play?

The game has been masterminded by small, independent developer, Steel City Interactive, alongside a leading motion capture studio Ten24. The all-new boxing title features some fantastic visual representations of fighters and Steel City Interactive have been working hard to ensure that the game’s physics set a new standard for combat gaming.

So far, Steel City Interactive have confirmed that the game will have a single-player campaign as well as competitive online modes and eSports competition. The developers have also teamed up with the WBC, who are set to create eSports boxing ranking tables next year, to accompany televised events.

“Our main priority is to deliver a game that’s deeper and plays better than the Fight Night series,” Ash Habib, Commercial Director of Steel City Interactive, told Trusted Reviews.

“The Physics was pretty much our first six months of development,” said Habib. “We didn’t do anything visually, or on the art style. We spent a solid six months on the physics because the game is all about the gameplay and in a boxing game that is all about physics.

“We decided to ditch things like repeatable jabs and punches where they all look the same. What we’ve got instead, through our partnership with a world-leading motion capture studio, is something that’s going to be on another level to Fight Night.

“The fighters, not only do they look pretty insane in terms of the visuals, but the movement is an actual representation of a human body. We’ve got actual weight represented in each limb and that’s never really happened in a boxing game.”

eSports Boxing Club release date

There isn’t a release date set in stone, but we’ve been told to expect a PC release at the end of this year. With console releases on current and next-gen platforms to follow.

eSports Boxing Club trailer – how does it look?

So far there are just two short teaser trailers for the game. One shows off an impressive in-game rendering of former world cruiserweight champion, Johnny Nelson, while the other shows off visuals and some sketchy fighting animations. Those animations will not be featured in the final game, we are told, but the trailer served to show off some visual aspects of the game.

Take a look at both trailers below.

eSports Boxing Club fighters – Which boxers are in eSports Boxing Club?

The game has licenses with several boxing organisations, including the British Boxing Board of Control, the WBC and more. Alongside this the game has a wide range of top fighters who will appear as playable characters.

Interestingly, some of the older fighters featured will be playable both as their current selves, and as a version which depicts them in their fighting prime.

Here is a list of just some of the fighters who will be featured in the final game. There are already plenty of exciting names in the mix and Steel City Interactive are adding new fighters all the time, with plans to add even more after release and include them as purchasable DLC content.

Joe Frazier

Frank Bruno

Ricky Hatton

Terri Harper

Arturo Gatti

Micky Ward

Joe Joyce

Sunny Edwards

Scott Quigg

Ryan Rhodes

Robert Helenius

Shannon Courtenay

Sergio Martinez

Javier Fortuna

Johnny Nelson

Josh Taylor

Henry Wharton

