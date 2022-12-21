 large image

Elon Musk confirms he will quit as Twitter CEO with one caveat

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Elon Musk has announced that he will quit as CEO of Twitter, just as soon as a replacement can be found.

The controversial executive has finally responded to the results of a recent Twitter poll, in which 57% of respondents from an extensive pool of 17.5 million voted for Musk to step down as head of Twitter.

Musk has claimed that he will indeed abide by result of the poll he set, but only when he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job” of Twitter CEO.

Even then, Musk will still have an active role in the company overseeing “the software & servers teams”. While his title won’t read ‘CEO’, he’ll still have an overwhelming influence on the company he bought for $44 billion in October. After all, he will remain the company’s sole owner.

It’s been a calamitous few months for Musk and his newly acquired social network. He swiftly fired half of the Twitter work force, botched a paid verification rollout, and allowed a raft of undesirables back onto the platform, prompting key backers to drop their support.

In recent days, he has caused further controversy by banning a raft of respected journalists from the platform. The nature of their offence: reporting on his banning of the @ElonJet account, which followed the whereabouts of his private jet.

He went even further in blocking external links to Mastodon, and has stipulated that the company will ban such links to any rival social networks (including Facebook and Instagram) in future. This is in response to influential Twitter users leaving the platform in their droves and linking to where they can now be found.

Musk’s Twitter performance has also seen the value of his other major concern, Tesla, tanking.

All in all, it seems as if Elon Musk can’t quit as Twitter CEO soon enough.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

