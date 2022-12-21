Elon Musk confirms he will quit as Twitter CEO with one caveat

Elon Musk has announced that he will quit as CEO of Twitter, just as soon as a replacement can be found.

The controversial executive has finally responded to the results of a recent Twitter poll, in which 57% of respondents from an extensive pool of 17.5 million voted for Musk to step down as head of Twitter.

Musk has claimed that he will indeed abide by result of the poll he set, but only when he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job” of Twitter CEO.

Even then, Musk will still have an active role in the company overseeing “the software & servers teams”. While his title won’t read ‘CEO’, he’ll still have an overwhelming influence on the company he bought for $44 billion in October. After all, he will remain the company’s sole owner.

It’s been a calamitous few months for Musk and his newly acquired social network. He swiftly fired half of the Twitter work force, botched a paid verification rollout, and allowed a raft of undesirables back onto the platform, prompting key backers to drop their support.

In recent days, he has caused further controversy by banning a raft of respected journalists from the platform. The nature of their offence: reporting on his banning of the @ElonJet account, which followed the whereabouts of his private jet.

He went even further in blocking external links to Mastodon, and has stipulated that the company will ban such links to any rival social networks (including Facebook and Instagram) in future. This is in response to influential Twitter users leaving the platform in their droves and linking to where they can now be found.

Musk’s Twitter performance has also seen the value of his other major concern, Tesla, tanking.

All in all, it seems as if Elon Musk can’t quit as Twitter CEO soon enough.