Elon Musk free speech tour sees Twitter suspend reporters, kill Spaces and block Mastodon

The chaos at Twitter continues as the new custodian Elon Musk ruling with an iron fist and blocking, suspending and shutting down anything that annoys him.

Musk, who pledged to make Twitter more democratic and that free speech would reign supreme on the platform under his guidance, has had quite the 24 hours.

Firstly he suspended the accounts of a number of high profile journalists who regularly cover the social media beat. Names like CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Matt Binder of Mashable, the independent reporter Aaron Rupar, and a host of others.

Their offence? Covering the story about Musk banning the account of the @ElonJet account that followed the whereabouts of his private jet. Some of the reporters had pointed out the information was still live on other sites, like Mastodon. Musk judged that to be doxing and said so in a tweet.

“They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service,” he claimed.

Musk also entered a chat with suspended reporters on Twitter’s audio Spaces feature (who could still access it) and the live chat feature was shut down shortly after he left in an apparent huff. “You dox, you get suspended. End of story,” Musk told the group, calling the posting of the real time jet information from another source as “ban evasion'” You can hear the chat below.

Musk has seemingly blocked external links to Mastodon from being posted to Twitter profiles. Twitter users have been able to add a personal website or any other url to their page (within reason). No more. Musk it seems is now ensuring users aren’t advertising the competition, which wasn’t even on the radar, until he went on the big free speech tour. Never a dull moment, eh?