Elite: Dangerous SteamVR support will be with us by Christmas

Frontier Developments has announced that SteamVR support will be coming to Elite: Dangerous in time for Christmas.

Frontier PR Michael Gapper made the announcement on Twitter yesterday:

“Happy to announce Elite: Dangerous is coming to SteamVR and HTC Vive with a free update later this year.”

VR support has always been a part of Frontier Development’s long-term plan for Elite: Dangerous.

Since the launch of its Kickstarter campaign back in 2013, Frontier has been chasing the potential of VR technology.

CEO David Braben originally planned for the project to use the Oculus Rift. However, newly announced devices seem to have taken Frontier’s fancy.

Elite: Dangerous will now support Valve’s upcoming virtual-reality device, the HTC Vive.

Players will be able to download a free patch later this year to enable SteamVR and HTC Vive support for the game.

A confirmed release date for the patch has yet to be announced, but expect it at some point in the winter.

Elite: Dangerous is also available for Xbox One, with a full release coming this October.

The title is currently part of the Xbox preview program, which operates in a similar fashion to Steam’s Early Access.

The full release is scheduled for 6 October.

Unfortunately, all of the gear, ships and loot you’ve acquired in the preview build of the game will not carry over to the full release.

Instead, players will be rewarded with a rare, one-of-a-kind item, along with the in-game cash equivalent of their lost inventory.

A PS4 version of Elite: Dangerous is in development, but there has been no word of a release window.