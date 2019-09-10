Electronic Arts is testing out cloud gaming tech that could rival Google Stadia

Electronic Arts hasn’t brought up its pursuits into cloud gaming for almost a year now, with “Project Atlas” receiving a brief mention before falling to the wayside.

Well, it seems the polarizing publisher wasn’t kidding around, with a community trial for its cloud gaming tech announced this week by EA Chief Technology Officer Ken Moss.

Players can sign up to take part in the playable trial through the EA Community Portal, registering their interest and a potential chance to test out EA’s ambitious vision for the future.

The following games will be available as part of the playable trial,: FIFA 19, Titanfall 2, Need for Speed Rivals and Unravel. All of these are a year old at least, which is quite interesting.

“As our games will continue to be the creative heart of EA, we are focused on testing and understanding their performance in cloud gaming. So our goal with this exclusive trial is to gather more inputs at scale to test performance and quality of service in a variety of network conditions and on multiple server routing scenarios,” explains Moss.

This particular trial will be exclusive to PC, but EA hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Project Atlas being tested on “multiple devices” which likely concerns consoles and mobile, the latter of which is being pursued by both Google Stadia and GeForce Now.

We can see Electronic Art’s cloud gaming service being introduced as part of EA/Origin Access as either a part of the package or a seperate tier that players can pay more. It’d have to encompass the publisher’s entire library, since its modern selection isn’t substantial enough to justify a monthly fee, at least in our eyes.

Google Stadia is due to launch this November with is ‘Pro’ tier, a free version of the service is set to debut in 2020 although details on it remain sparse. It’s not a Netflix for games, and players will need to purchase games seperately with the exception of some free offerings.

It seems a handful of major publishers are keen to dip their fingers into the cloud-gaming pie, and it remains unclear how exactly the situation will shape out. We’re definitely interested, that much is for sure. But with PS5 and Xbox 2 on the horizon, consoles aren’t going away anytime soon.

