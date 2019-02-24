EE confirms it’ll sell the 5G foldable Huawei Mate X in the UK

UK carrier EE has confirmed it’ll sell Huawei’s newly announced and outright gorgeous foldable 5G Mate X smartphone at MWC 2019.

EE is pushing ahead with its 5G plans, and it seems like one of the first phones to be able to take advantage of the faster connectivity will be the Mate X. EE didn’t confirm the phone’s price or release date, but judging by the European price revealed at the event it’s not going to come cheap.

When it launches in the ‘middle of 2019’ the Mate X will cost a whopping €2299, comfortably more than the Samsung Galaxy Fold. There’s currently no UK or US price for the phone.

EE is switching on 5G sites in loads of UK cities in 2019, beginning with London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester.

EE has said that the 5G launch will cover ‘the busiest parts of cities’, like Hyde Park, Manchester Airport and Edinburgh Waverley. It’ll also be available at Belfast City Airport, The Welsh Assembly and the Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham.

Along with the launch cities, EE will also be introducing 5G across 10 more UK cities this year: Leicester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds, Hull, Sheffield, Nottingham, Coventry and Bristol.

We have only had a brief time with the Mate X but it is already shaping up to be a frankly stunning device. It packs a flexible 8-inch OLED panel that folds down into a 6.6-inch main screen and a 6.3-inch screen around the back. The 5G support is made available thanks to the Balong 5000 modem which is paired with the Kirin 980 chipset.

There’s a Leica camera system on the back, 4500mAh battery inside and 55W charging that’ll juice up 85% in little over half an hour.

Are you interested in the Mate X on EE? Tweet us @TrustedReviews.