Ecovacs X2 Combo combines a robot and cordless vacuum

Despite advances in robot vacuum cleaner technology, there are times when a cordless vacuum cleaner comes in handy, whether to clean a spot quickly or to reach an area a robot can’t access. Rather than having the two items stored separately, the Ecovacs X2 Combo combines a robot vacuum cleaner and cordless cleaner in one docking station.

Automated mopping and vacuuming with the X2 Combo

The robot part of the combination of the X2 Combo is a new iteration of the X2 Omni robot vacuum cleaner and mop. Rather than the traditional round robot, such as the T20 Omni, the X2 Omni is a square-profile robot designed to get right up to the edges of rooms.

Here, the robot vacuum cleaner is similar to its predecessor, complete with dual mopping pads, but this version also adds Matter compatibility, which will let you integrate the robot into compatible smart home systems, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings.

For targetted jobs, there’s also a cordless handheld vacuum cleaner, which comes with crevice, multi-surface and upholstery tools. There’s a different version that also includes a wand for the robot vacuum cleaner.

There’s a docking station, which provides hot water for the mopping system, alongside a dirty water tank, which fills as the mopping pads are cleaned. This station will self-empty the robot vacuum cleaner, but it also can empty the handheld vacuum cleaner into the same bag.

We’ll have a review of the X2 Combo once samples are available.

Winbot W2 Omni

Alongside the X2 Combo, Ecovacs has revealed the W2 Omni robot window cleaner. Designed to clean edge-to-edge on most windows, the new robot has Ecovacs’ WIN-SLAM 3.0 navigation system, which is designed to give consistent cleaning. This is helped by the three-nozzle spray, which evenly covers windows without dripping.

This cleaner comes in a suitcase-style multi-function station, which has drop protection mechanisms, a built-in battery, a composite rope and automatic wire winding. Along with three-point anti-slip tech, anti-dust driving treads and intelligent gravity compensation, which allows the robot to maintain steady rolling across windows, the W2 Omni promises to make cleaning windows a safe experience.

Again, we’ll bring you a full review when samples are available.