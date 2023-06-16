Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Easily replaceable smartphone batteries could be on the way back

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The European Union has voted in favour of new rules requiring smartphone manufacturers to make DIY battery replacements easier.

In the latest efforts to give mobile users the ‘right to repair’ the EU wants to mandate easier replacement of batteries, with the new law coming into force in 2027.

An incredibly cheap contract for the Google Pixel 7

An incredibly cheap contract for the Google Pixel 7

Make sure to scroll down to find the 100GB contract, which we think is the very best pound-for-pound. And don’t forget, iD Mobile is offering a £50 Currys gift card raising an already great deal into the exceptional.

  • iD Mobile
  • No upfront cost
  • £25.99
View Deal

While the likes of Apple and Samsung have started to sell the tools and parts to enable users to pop a new cell into their smartphone, the process is far from easy to accomplish. The self-repairs aren’t recommended for inexperienced tech tinkerers and the bloc now envisions a return to the days where you can easily pop in a new battery rather than heading to a repair shop to get it done professionally.

“With 587 votes in favour, nine against and 20 abstentions, MEPs endorsed a deal reached with the Council to overhaul EU rules on batteries and waste batteries,” the European Parliament announced in a news release. “The new law takes into account technological developments and future challenges in the sector and will cover the entire battery life cycle, from design to end-of-life.”

The vote also covered digital passports for EV batteries, minimal levels of recovered materials from waste batteries and recycled materials in new batteries. For the replacements, the announcement speaks of: “Designing portable batteries in appliances in such a way that consumers can themselves easily remove and replace them.”

However, the rules are unlikely to mean a return to the feature phone days of simply sliding off the back cover and popping out the battery. Smartphones have come a long way in recent years when it comes to protection against water and dust. Part of that durability boost derives from the secure, unibody designs.

The charges will likely to carry over for UK users. For example, Apple is widely expected to shift the iPhone 15 range to USB-C charging to comply with EU rulings on an industry standard charging solution.

You might like…

Apple expands self-repair options to M1 MacBooks, but Brits miss out for now

Apple expands self-repair options to M1 MacBooks, but Brits miss out for now

Chris Smith 10 months ago
Samsung self-repair lets you fix your broken Galaxy device at home

Samsung self-repair lets you fix your broken Galaxy device at home

Chris Smith 1 year ago
Apple Lightning vs USB-C: Can the EU force the iPhone to drop Lightning in 2020?

Apple Lightning vs USB-C: Can the EU force the iPhone to drop Lightning in 2020?

Hannah Davies 3 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.