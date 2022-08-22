 large image

Apple expands self-repair options to M1 MacBooks, but Brits miss out for now

Chris Smith

Apple is about to commence a self-repair program for M1 MacBook owners, which will provide notebook owners with the official parts and guides for fixing their own devices.

After launching a self-repair store for some iPhone models earlier this year, Apple is expanding the program to laptops, although only the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro at present.

The repair packs, which also include the requisite tools, will be available in the United States from tomorrow. There’s no option for Brits to get involved at the moment, but Apple’s press release says the iPhone portion will expand to Europe later this year.

Available replacement parts include the display, battery and trackpad, while Apple says “more than a dozen different repair types” will be available, as well as the rental of tool kids for $49.

Apple is still recommending only people with experience undertake the repairs, but it provides a great option for those who just don’t have the opportunity (or the desire) to undertake repairs via their local Apple Store or service provider.

“Customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices will be able to complete repairs on these Mac notebooks, with access to many of the same parts and tools available to Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers,” Apple says.

We’ll let you know when the UK expansion of the scheme takes place. Additional MacBook models, such as the more recent MacBook Air M2 launches, are also on deck, Apple says.

Trusted Take

Apple’s laptops used to be pretty easy to repair. I remember replacing the iBook battery, in particular, was as easy as using a coin to undo the latch, and popping in a replacement.

However, the unibody MacBook era put paid to that. Only experienced tinkerers were able to repair their devices and doing so could void the warranty.

Thankfully, Apple is handing the power back to users with these official parts that should also empower more third-party repair stores to assist customers without using unofficial components.

While 2022 reflects a serious change in approach for Apple, it is also getting ahead of incoming legislation that’ll give device owners the “right to repair” their expensive gadgets in any way they see fit.

Pricing will be key though. The iPhone repairs are too expensive to be worthwhile.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

