Apple expands self-repair options to M1 MacBooks, but Brits miss out for now

Apple is about to commence a self-repair program for M1 MacBook owners, which will provide notebook owners with the official parts and guides for fixing their own devices.

After launching a self-repair store for some iPhone models earlier this year, Apple is expanding the program to laptops, although only the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro at present.

The repair packs, which also include the requisite tools, will be available in the United States from tomorrow. There’s no option for Brits to get involved at the moment, but Apple’s press release says the iPhone portion will expand to Europe later this year.

Available replacement parts include the display, battery and trackpad, while Apple says “more than a dozen different repair types” will be available, as well as the rental of tool kids for $49.

Apple is still recommending only people with experience undertake the repairs, but it provides a great option for those who just don’t have the opportunity (or the desire) to undertake repairs via their local Apple Store or service provider.

“Customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices will be able to complete repairs on these Mac notebooks, with access to many of the same parts and tools available to Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers,” Apple says.

We’ll let you know when the UK expansion of the scheme takes place. Additional MacBook models, such as the more recent MacBook Air M2 launches, are also on deck, Apple says.