DOOM Eternal’s new trailer is bloody, violent and absolutely ridiculous

Bethesda and id Software have released a new trailer for DOOM Eternal ahead of its release in a couple months, providing us with an extensive look at the shooter’s campaign.

It follows in the footsteps of the 2016 reboot, which concludes with our iconic marine being trapped by Samuel Hayden as he plans to unleash a horde of demonic creatures onto our planet’s surface.

He succeeds, which means Eternal will follow him as he seeks to save our planet, even if it means wiping out millions of alien creatures in the process. Id Software is really leaning into the campy, over-the-top narrative in a way we adore, likely a response to how much of a brilliant surprise the reboot ended up being.

The trailer introduces a number of new characters, speaking of ancient sacrificial prophecies the player will desperately try to thwart, tackling a literal Hell on Earth in the process. Fortunately, you’ll have an endless array of different weapons and abilities to tear them apart with.

DOOM Eternal will build upon its predecessor’s fast and frantic gunplay with new weapons and movement options, including a grappling hook connecting to the shotgun which makes leaping across large chasms and higher platforms a breeze. It feels wonderful in action.

“If you aren’t a fan of bloody, over-the-top violence and a wonderfully self aware meta-narrative, DOOM Eternal might not be for you. But as a hardcore follower of the series and lover of all things ridiculous, this is right up my street,” reads my hands-on preview from E3 2019.

Originally scheduled to release in November 2019, DOOM Eternal was delayed to March 2020 to allow the developers more time to polish the overall experience. Judging from this recent trailer, all of that extra development has definitely paid off.

This trailer also unveiled the ‘Year One Pass” which wil include two distinct pieces of campaign downloadable content – which we imagine will be released throughout the course of 2020. Pricing remains unconfirmed, but more DOOM is never a bad thing in our books.

DOOM Eternal will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on March 20, 2020. The Nintendo Switch version will follow at a later date, with a window yet to be confirmed.

