Don’t expect Intel’s game-changing 7nm processor any time soon

Intel’s Chief Executive Officer, Bob Swan, told investors the company won’t be releasing 7nm chips until 2021 at the very earliest.

Intel has been attempting to downsize its 14nm chips for a number of years in order to keep pace with competitors, especially since AMD is expected to launch its super-compact 7nm chip in the coming months with the AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU.

Squashing the chip down in size is important for improving performance and efficiency, since the smaller transistors require less power to function. Such improved efficiency will also theoretically increase battery life for low-powered portable devices using the mobile iteration of the chip.

Reuters reports these delays resulted in Intel’s shares declining by 2.5% following the investors meeting on Wednesday, with executives forecasting only “single digit” percentage profit growth over the next few years. This is certainly not good news for the company, which has struggled to tock down its processors since as far back as 2014. Even a 2021 release for the 7nm CPU can’t really be guaranteed after so many delays.

Intel did at least confirm we’ll see its 10nm “Ice Lake” processors launch this June for high-end computers, which will reportedly offer 3x faster wireless speeds and double the speed for graphics performance compared to previous generation products.

Intel also revealed plans to launch several different 10nm processors throughout 2019 and 2020, including those designed for general consumers, servers and Artificial Intelligence projects. Devices housing Intel’s upcoming 10nm chips are expected to release towards the tail end of the year just in time for Christmas.

This news proves Intel wasn’t telling porkies when it denied rumours late last year of scrapping work on its 10 nanometre chips.

