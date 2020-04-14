Does the OnePlus 8 have a 3.5mm jack?

Tempted to grab a shiny new, and reasonably priced, OnePlus 8, but not sure if it’ll work with your old faithful cabled headphones?

Well, you’re not alone. Since Apple made ditching cabled headphones the cool thing to do many moons ago, the input has become a rarity on flagships smartphones. Which is why you may be justifiably nervous and asking:

Does the OnePlus 8 have a headphone jack?

The answer is no. Like the OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus 8 does not feature a headphone jack. Like pretty much every 2020 flagship smartphone, you’ll need to invest in a USB C adapter if you want to use cabled headphones.

If that sounds like too much faff, you may want to consider investing in a set of wireless headphones. Thankfully, these days you can get a pretty decent set of wireless headphones without having to break the bank.

Thanks to advances in wireless technology, there are also now a variety of different form factors to choose from. These include true wireless sets as well as the stand on and over-ear options. You can see our picks of the best wireless headphones in the below guides.

The OnePlus 8 was unveiled alongside its more expensive sibling, the OnePlus 8 Pro, on the 14th of April. It’s a modest upgrade on the firm’s 2019 flagship, the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Its core upgrades include a reworked design that, sadly, ditches the 7T Pro’s pop up front camera design, a new 5G-ready chipset and updated Android 10 with Oxygen OS software.

The changes may not be huge compared to the sweeping improvements seen on the OnePlus 8 Pro. But they’re pretty darned impressive considering the OnePlus 8’s super reasonable £599.99 starting price.

For a more in-depth look at how the two new phones compare, make sure to check out our comprehensive OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8 guide.

