Apple came to us live from Apple Park in California for its September launch event.

The biggest announcement of the night was no doubt the iPhone 13 series, and it brought with it the highly rumoured 120Hz display. But which models are getting it?

Read on to find out everything there is to know about ProMotion in the iPhone 13 series.

Does the iPhone 13 have a 120Hz display?

That depends on which model you’re looking at.

The iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro both feature 120Hz displays. The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini do not.

Launching a phone with a 120Hz refresh rate marks a first for Apple, as unlike many Android manufacturers, the company had yet to release a phone with a display faster than the standard 60Hz.

Not only do the Pro models feature 120Hz displays but they’re adaptive too, meaning they won’t drain your phone’s battery when they’re not needed like a fixed high refresh rate might.

During the event, Apple announced that the “iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced display ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR with ProMotion, supporting an adaptive refresh rate from 10Hz to 120Hz, for fast frame rates when users need it and preserving battery life when they don’t”.

This is all made possible thanks to the ProMotion screen technology which, before this announcement could only be found in Apple’s top-of-the-line iPad Pro tablet.

While a standard 60Hz screen refreshes 60 times a second, ProMotion allows the phone’s display to update twice as fast at 120 times a second. This results in smoother scrolling, faster gaming and improved responsiveness for an all-round better display performance.

The technology was launched back in 2017 on the iPad Pro and has appeared on newer generations since, but hasn’t expanded beyond the high-end tablet until now.

Check back to Trusted Reviews for our full review of the iPhone 13 Pro and its new 120Hz ProMotion display.