Last week, Apple officially confirmed that its next launch event would take place on September 14. Now, that day has arrived. Read on to discover everything we expect to see unveiled during this evening’s livestream.

The event will be digital-only this year, meaning you’ll be able to catch the livestream broadcast from Apple Park in California at 10am PDT (6pm in the UK) wherever you are in the world.

So, which devices can you expect to see at the event? Read on to learn more about the four major updates we think will be announced tonight.

The iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 13

The biggest announcement of the evening is almost sure to be the iPhone 13 (or whatever it ends up being called).

While Apple hasn’t officially confirmed which products will be in attendance at the event, we’ll be very surprised if the iPhone 13 isn’t one of them. The livestream lines up with previous iPhone launches, with the only exception being the iPhone 12 which was unveiled on October 13, 2020.

This year, we expect to see four models launch: the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the smaller iPhone 13 Mini.

Rumoured updates include a smaller notch, bigger batteries, an improved ultra-wide camera sensor and support for satellite communications for all four models, along with an always-on, adaptive 120Hz display and up to 1TB of storage for the Pro versions.

The Apple Watch 6

Apple Watch 7

The second device almost certain to appear tonight is the Apple Watch 7.

The yearly Apple Watch update typically arrives around the same time as the iPhone. Last year, the Apple Watch 6 actually arrived ahead of the smartphone, making it seem even more likely we’ll see the 7th edition launch today.

This year, we expect to see the Watch adopt a flatter and more square design, a larger display, the ultra-wideband connectivity (UWB) that powers the Apple AirTags and possibly even blood glucose tracking.

The AirPods 2

AirPods 3

According to a report by Bloomberg, a third-gen pair of AirPods are due to arrive this year and we believe they could make an appearance at the event tonight.

This time around, the true wireless earbuds are rumoured to be inheriting several features from the AirPods Pro, including a new design with ear tips, a wider and curvier charging case and the Pro’s system-in-package chip solution to make space for more features.

The AirPods 3 are also rumoured to support Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and receive a battery boost, but don’t get your hopes up about active noise cancellation (ANC) on the base model this time around.

The iPad 8

iPad 9

The final device that we think might show up at the event tonight is the iPad 9.

The iPad 8 has experienced stock shortages across a list of markets recently, including the US and the UK, which leads us to believe that Apple could have an update in store for us.

The cheapest iPad isn’t expected to look too different from its predecessor, but it is rumoured to be a little thinner and pack a faster chip than the last iPad.

What about the iPad Mini 6? Or a new MacBook Pro? You can check out our guide to all the products we don’t anticipate showing up tonight to find out why we don’t expect them to make an appearance.