Does the iPhone 11 Pro have 3D Touch?

The iPhone 11 Pro is packed with impressive features, but Apple fans are asking whether it’s still got room for an old favourite: 3D Touch.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max do not feature 3D Touch. Instead, they both have a new Haptic Touch feature that first made its debut on the iPhone XR in 2018.

3D Touch was a pressure-sensitive display tool, which brought up quick options for apps based on how hard you pressed the icon (similar in function to the right-click with a mouse on a Mac or PC). Haptic feedback is time-sensitive rather than pressure-sensitive, so you need to press for longer (rewarded by vibration feedback) rather than more firmly. Thanks to iOS 13 the time-saving quick options menu that 3D Touch offered are now built-in into the operating system.

Fortunately the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have new features that could make up for this omission. The screens are sized 5.8-inches and 6.5-inches respectively, and both boast a sharp resolution of 458ppi. The overall design is very similar to the previous generation of iPhones, with the only major change being the redesigned rear camera module that now houses three sensors rather than just two. The new addition is a 12-megapixel, 120-degree ultra wide angle lens that will provide added versatility for photography. Both devices will run on the A13 Bionic chip, which Apple claim is the fastest CPU or GPU ever featured on a smartphone.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max look like seriously impressive devices, despite missing out on 3D Touch. But if it’s a dealbreaker for you, then we’d recommend you hurry down to the shops to get yourself an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max before they’re out of stock, because these two devices appear to be 3D Touch’s swansong.

