The Phantom drone range isn’t dead yet, says DJI

DJI’s Phantom drones were the pioneers of flying cameras when they took off in 2013, but rumours have suggested that the Chinese company has discontinued the range. That’s not quite the case though – DJI today denied that its Phantoms have been discontinued, though remained tight-lipped on their future.

With the emergence of its small, powerful Mavic range, DJI’s Phantom range has become an increasingly ghostly presence in its line-up. Its latest Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 has also been out of stock for a while, with some sites including DroneDJ reporting that not only is the Phantom 4 line finished, the rumoured DJI Phantom 5 has been cancelled too.

That’s not quite true, though, according to DJI. The company told us: “Due to a shortage of parts, DJI is unable to manufacture more Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 drones until further notice.”

When we asked for comment on the future of the whole range, it added: “The Phantom drone remains a staple in DJI’s product portfolio and can still be purchased from retailers and channel partners.”

While that suggests the Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 still has a future and might eventually come back into stock, the latter comment doesn’t exactly suggest that the Phantom’s future is going to be long and prosperous.

This would be a big shame for drone flyers who prize the Phantom’s ability to withstand high winds and fly for around half an hour on a single charge. While DJI’s Mavic range are incredibly capable for their travel-friendly size – the DJI Mavic 2 Pro even includes a one-inch sensor, the same size as the one in the Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 – professional flyers still prefer the larger form factor and its superior stability.

Of course, it might be possible that the Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is simply being phased out in preparation for the arrival of a Phantom 5, but for now it looks like DJI’s focus is on its more consumer-friendly Mavic range, which currently have none of the same issues with parts shortages.

What do you think, will you miss the option of a larger Phantom drone or is its form factor simply out of date? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.