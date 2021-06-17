Disney Plus wishes you a happier hump day, because Wednesdays are the new Fridays

Following the successful Wednesday premiere of the Marvel original series Loki, Disney Plus is reportedly planning to launch all new shows and subsequent episodes on hump day.

Many fans were pleasantly surprised when Disney brought forward the debut of Loki – which was anything but low key – forward two days from the planned drop date of Friday June 11.

Now that’s about to become the norm, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. While all new movies will continue be hit service on the traditional Friday drop date, Wednesday will be new show day.

That means the likes of Monsters At Work (the Monsters Inc. spin-off) has been pushed from July 2 to July 7, while the Turner & Hooch series is coming on July 21 rather than July 16.

The Mandalorian and other Star Wars and Marvel series will also follow the new convention, but there have been no new release dates confirmed on that front today. The idea is to ensure that the new episodes won’t compete for eyeballs with all of the hit films landing on Disney Plus on Friday. It also gives Disney Plus a potential advantage over Netflix, which tends to launch all of its original shows on Fridays, full series at a time.

Here’s the new release scheduled, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

Monsters at Work from July 2 to July 7

Turner & Hooch from July 16 to July 21

Behind the Attraction from July 16 to July 21

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life from July 23 to July 28

Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts from July 30 to July 28

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse batch two from July 30 to July 28

Growing Up Animal from August 20 to August 18

Short Circuit season two from July 30 to August 4

Is Wednesday a better day for new shows to brighten up the school night boredom? Or do you prefer kicking off the weekend with some Star Wars, Marvel or Disney streaming goodness? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.