Disney Plus is half-way to dethroning Netflix as streaming war heats up

Disney has announced it has amassed an astonishing 94 million Disney Plus subscribers around the world, continuing its incredible trajectory since launching in late 2019.

The streaming service, which houses successful shows like The Mandalorian and WandaVision, tacked on an additional 8-million new users in the last three months.

Boosting the membership to 94 million means Disney Plus is now almost half way towards overhauling Netflix, which recently announced it had surpassed 200 million global members for the first time.

While it still has a long way to go, Netflix has been offering its streaming service for almost 14 years in order to amass 200 million users around the world.

Disney Plus subscriptions have doubtless been boosted in the last few months thanks to the new original series mentioned above, as well as access to a vast archive of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney and Fox movies and TV shows.

Disney Plus also got first dibs on the new Pixar movie Soul, which was thoroughly delightful and enabled us to forget there were no cinemas for a little while. The firm has also announced a slew of new Star Wars and Marvel original series slated for the next few years, including the Obi Wan Kenobi standalone show.

UK users are also awaiting access to the content from Star, which will see the integration of the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios content. That means movies like The Shape of Water, Terminator: Dark Fate and the Kingsman series will have their own separate portal on Disney Plus.

It does mean the price is going up £2 a month, but that £5.99 introductory price was never going to hold given Disney’s investment into original content and the continued detriment the pandemic is having on its bottom line.

