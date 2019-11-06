Disney Plus launch line-up gets major boost – the most successful film ever made

Founding members of the Disney Plus streaming service will be able to tune into Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame from day one.

The most successful theatrical release of all time has been confirmed as a launch title for the subscription service, when it goes live in the United States on November 12.

Previously, the film that raked in a staggering $2.797 billion at the box office, was scheduled to land on Disney Plus on December 12, perhaps in order to capitalise on Blu-ray and DVD sales, which commence this coming Friday November 8.

The arrival on Disney Plus just four days later is good news for those mulling a physical media purchase of the epic climax of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It will bring the number of Marvel Movies available on day one to seven in total. Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, and Captain Marvel will be available at launch.

The rest will come over time, once deals with Disney’s existing partners begin to expire. Netflix, for example, currently has the rights to the likes of Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, which will arrive on Disney Plus early next year.

Related: What is Dolby Vision HDR?

The same goes for some of the Star Wars content also coming to Disney Plus. The Force Awakens will be available at launch thanks to a deal Disney made with the Starz network in the US. We’re going to have to wait for The Last Jedi though.

Avengers: Endgame joining the fray means Disney Plus now has the highest grossing movie ever, the second highest in Avatar, the fourth highest in The Force Awakens, and the 10th highest in Avengers: Age Of Ultron. It also has the 15th (Frozen) and 19th (Iron Man 3)

Eventually, it’ll have the 5th (Avengers Infinity War), 7th (The Lion King 2019), 11th (Black Panther), 13th (The Last Jedi), 16th (Beauty and the Beast 2018), 17th (Incredibles 2).

When Disney inevitably buys everything else, it’ll have, erm, all of them.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …