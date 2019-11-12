Disney Plus has 4k versions of nearly all the Star Wars films, but there’s a catch

Want to see a young Harrison Ford in 4K Ultra HD? The Disney Plus streaming service has remastered Star Wars episode I – VII, with Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos support.

Remember the first time you saw Star Wars? If you’re over the age of 30, it’s likely you remember the soft, hazy quality of those early films. Maybe you even felt like the blurred edges added to the dreamy quality of those dusty Tataouine scenes.

Now, Disney has come to stamp all over your nostalgia with crisp 4K versions of those early Star Wars films.

It’s the first time that episodes I – VI will be available in this format, although 4K versions of the more recent films (The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi) have been available before. And it doesn’t look like there are currently any plans to release the remastered versions of the older films outside the Disney streaming platform.

So if, like me, you’re desperate to see a high quality picture of young Harrison Ford in your living room, you should probably cough up for a Disney Plus subscription.

Unfortunately, it looks like the remastered versions are going to be based on the 1997 special editions based on reports from endgadget. This means we must suffer through such indignities as Greedo shooting first and Hans Solo stepping awkwardly on Jabba the Hut’s tail.

We’ve reached out to Disney to confirm if this is the case (and to let them know we’re not mad, just disappointed.)

In addition to the collection of Star Wars films, Disney Plus will also have The Mandalorian TV show, which is set in the Star Wars universe, and a 4K HD version of Rogue One.

The service first launched in the US on 12 November but if you’re not based in the US you have to wait a little longer for your fill of Star Wars (and Frozen and Moana and all the Marvel films.) You can expect the UK version at the end of March 2020.

