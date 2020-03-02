Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

How to watch Disney Plus in the UK right now

Ryan Jones |

Can’t wait until March 24 for Disney Plus and The Mandalorian to launch in the UK? Well, you’ll be glad to find out that there’s a workaround that lets you watch Disney Plus in the UK right now. Here’s what you need to do.

First off, you’ll need to sign up to and preorder Disney Plus. The downside of this is that you have to purchase a 12-month subscription.

However, by signing up early you’ll get £10 knocked off the standard price. Sign up now and you’ll pay just £49.99 for the year, rather than £59.99. 

Limited time Disney+ offer

Disney+ (1-year subscription)

Last chance to save a tenner on a year's subscription for Disney+, getting you access to original titles like The Mandalorian, and Disney's animated classics for less. Expires Monday 23/03/2020.

Disney+

|

Was £59.99

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Was £59.99

|

Disney+

So far, we’ve been able to access Disney Plus in the UK with the aid of three different VPNs.

The first was Windscribe, which offers a free plan. Simply sign up to the service, download the Windscribe Chrome extension, set it to USA (we used ‘New York: Empire’) and then log into Disney Plus to start streaming.

Disney Plus

The caveat with Windscribe is that its free plan limits you to 10GB of bandwidth per month, which will evaporate quickly as you plough through the classics.

That said, we’ve discovered another sneaky trick. If you deactivate your VPN connection after you land on the Disney Plus page, you can continue to stream without using up your monthly limit. Just don’t refresh the page, as that will immediately lock you out. 

If you can’t be bothered with that faff, ExpressVPN is our top recommended paid-for VPN with no data restrictions, and we can confirm that, at the time of publication, this works with Disney Plus too. ExpressVPN also lets you access Netflix’s US library, while also providing lightning-quick transfer speeds.

You can pay £10.30 for one month of ExpressVPN, or commit to 15 months with a lump sum of £79.52, which works out at £5.31 per month. It’s not the cheapest VPN available, but we reckon it’s the very best way of endless Disney Plus streaming weeks before the official UK launch. 

We’ve also had success by using NordVPN to access Disney Plus. This is currently our third highest ranking VPN, with one of the best performances and most servers available. However, the company’s recent poor handling of a previous server breach is something to be mindful of.

We’ll be testing out plenty more VPNs in the meantime, as we search for the best value option to get you watching Disney’s huge library of Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars content right away. 

Ryan Jones
Deputy Computing Editor
Deputy Computing Editor
Ryan Jones

