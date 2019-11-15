Did HTC just tease the return of a ‘classic’ smartphone?

Given the current penchant for retro phones, it wouldn’t be surprising to see HTC – a phone company struggling to recreate its glorious past – reprise a handset from yesteryear.

Following the long-awaited reveal of the Moto Razr this week, a HTC department head teased his company might be considering launching a ‘classic’ handset of its own.

Drew Bamford, the head of HTC Creative Labs, took to Twitter today to canvas opinion for the HTC phone fans would like to see the company bring back from the dead, loaded with the latest tech (via Phandroid).

Naturally, the Twittersphere were quick to list their favourites, with the leading candidate seemingly the original HTC One (M7), the beloved 2013 phone with an aluminium unibody. The Android device brought a gorgeous and Beats Audio tech (pre-Apple purchase) via a pair of front-facing stereo speakers and a full HD 4.7-inch display.

Bamford was inclined to agree, replying to one user with: “M7 was one of my favourites, as well! We were first with the aluminium unibody in Legend and we perfected it in M7.”

HTC fan Nicholas Gray started a Twitter poll for fans pick their favourites, listing the HTC One M7, Droid DNA, the first ever Android phone, the T-Mobile G1, or the HTC Touch Diamond as options.

If we got to choose, we’d love to see the G1, with its slide-out QWERTY keyboard, or the HTC Hero, which was the first time I, personally, was truly wowed by the smartphone experience.

Of course, Bamford is probably just having a little fun with the possibilities of a retro redo, given all of the chatter this week about the Moto Razr. Nokia is one of the companies who’ve already experienced success by revamping old phones, with the 3310 and 8810 handsets being released in recent years.

HTC, the darling of the early Android era, has struggled to ignite the imagination of smartphone users in recent years, amid the emergence of high-end, lower priced options from the likes of OnePlus, and the continued advancement of manufacturers like Huawei.

Could it bring back the glory days?

