Denon’s latest Atmos bar looks sleek, features built-in subwoofers

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Denon began the year with the DHT-S517 Atmos soundbar and it has launched another in the DHT-S217, a sleek and low profile bar that looks to provide a beefy bass performance.

At 6.6cm in height and less than a metre wide, the Denon DHT-S217 aims to slip discreetly beneath a TV without obstructing the receiver (it can also be wall-mounted).

Inside are dual down-firing subwoofers, which look to reduce the need for a separate subwoofer, with a pair of “high-performance” midrange drivers and tweeters designed to deliver an immersive 3D performance. As there’s no mention of any upward-firing drivers, we expect Atmos sound via digital processing.

There’s no Wi-Fi, which means no HEOS for music streaming, but users will be able to stream from a mobile device through the soundbar’s Bluetooth connection. Physical ports include HDMI eARC for passing Atmos sound to the soundbar, along with a HDMI input (for plugging any source directly into the bar), digital optical out, a subwoofer output (in case you do want to add more bass) and an analogue input.

Denon DHT-217 soundbar drive unit

There’s a selection of sound modes to choose from (Movie, Night, Music, and Pure), with the Pure mode bypassing all types of processing to deliver the most audiophile sound performance. Listeners who struggle to hear every word have the Dialog Enhancer feature at their disposal, adjusting the level of dialogue without changing the overall volume setting.

Speaking about the new Atmos soundbar, Trip Randall, Denon brand President said: “if you’re looking to vastly improve your TV’s built-in audio, look no further than our DHT-S217 sound bar. The DHT-S217 transforms any TV into a complete home entertainment system thanks to its built-in subwoofers that pack a deep punch and powerful 3D surround sound, all at an accessible price point.”

Availability for the Denon DHT-S217 will vary, beginning with a launch in Japan in late April, followed by all other regions in May, priced at £249 / € 269 from the Denon website and authorized Denon retailers.

