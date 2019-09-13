Dark mode is about to hit the Google Play Store

Google could finally be about to introduce a dedicated dark mode for its Play Store, which would match up with its new Android 10 system-wide dark theme.

Android 10 started rolling out last week, with the system-wide dark mode one of its headline features. Android users and dark mode enthusiasts have now started spotting a similar new look taking over the Google Play Store.

The update was seen by XDA Developers, which noticed the new dark interface after opening the Play Store with Android’s new system-wide dark mode enabled yesterday. Though they did have Android 10’s dark mode enabled, the user didn’t have the override force dark developer option or any third-part theme switched on that might have forced the change.

If the screenshots XDA captured are anything to go by, the Play Store dark mode won’t have a true black background. This isn’t the best news for OLED phone users, as it means they don’t have battery saving benefits to look forward to − though it isn’t a huge surprise considering none of Google’s dark modes so far have appeared with a background darker than grey.

Regardless, the theme will be a welcome addition.

Google initially outlined plans to update all of its apps with the new feature before Android Q (now 10) during a Reddit AMA back in August, but the Play Store didn’t quite make the cut before the OS release.

Instead, Google prioritised updating more popular apps like Google Chrome, Google Maps and Google Photos as well as G Suite apps, including Google Calendar, Google Keep and Gmail for Android.

Not everyone has been able to access the dark mode yet and those that have haven’t reported it without its faults. One Twitter user noticed that the status bar icons had become virtually invisible against the grey background and requested that the update be “a little more smooth & stable-ish” in the future.

XDA Developers did point out that not everyone on their team has been able to access the new dark theme yet, suggesting that the feature may be rolling out to users gradually as part of a server-side test so keep an eye out for when this new feature reaches you.

