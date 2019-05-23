CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3 has taken its rightful place as one of the generation’s finest RPGs. Given this critical praise, the Polish studio’s next project is accompanied by unimaginable levels of hype and anticipation, and we’re wrapped right up in it with millions of others.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a sprawling, open-world RPG from some of the medium’s most talented creators, and from what we’ve seen thus far, it’s shaping up to be something quite special. Oh, and there’s plenty more to come at E3 2019 next month, too.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything we know about the game, including all the latest news on the release date, gameplay, characters, story and more.

What is Cyberpunk 2077?

Acting as a huge departure from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world experience set across a vast, uncompromising city filled with unusual threats, seedy individuals and a branching story to uncover throughout your dark twisted adventure.

Having seen how it played in a 48-minute gameplay demonstration, it’s shaping up to be one of the most ambitious RPG experiences ever made. Whether it can reach the expectations that have been set remains unclear, but we can’t wait to find out.

Cyberpunk 2077 at E3 2019 – It won’t be playable at this year’s show

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be playable at E3 2019, which will likely be a disappointment for fans hoping to go hands-on with the epic RPG.

However, that doesn’t mean it won’t have a massive presence at the show. CDPR has confirmed this will be the developer’s biggest show yet, so expect plenty of hands-off gameplay, new trailers and more. We’ll continue to keep our fingers crossed for a release date, too.

Cyberpunk 2077 news – CD Projekt Red addresses studio crunch culture

Ahead of E3 2019, CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwiński said he hopes to improve the studio’s working conditions with Cyberpunk 2077. With past games, staff were known to work horrendously long hours leading up to launch. Now, things are hopefully taking a turn for the better.

“We’re known—let me be humble for a moment here—we are known for treating gamers with respect,” Iwiński, told Kotaku. “This is what we’ve been working hard toward. And I actually would [like] for us to also be known for treating developers with respect.”

“We’ve been working toward it for some time already,” Iwiński said. “We’ve been communicating clearly to people that of course there are certain moments where we need to work harder—like I think the E3 demo is a pretty good example—but we want to be more humane and treat people with respect. If they need to take time off, they can take time off. Nobody will be frowned upon if this will be requested.”

Despite long hours no longer being “mandatory” in the eyes of management, we can still imagine developers being hesitant to take time off in the fear of disappointing the wider team. Games are incredibly hard to make and we love experiencing them, but in our eyes, they aren’t worth the physical and mental health of those behind them.

Cyberpunk 2077 trailer – How does it look?

Cyberpunk 2077 release date – When is it coming out?

There is no release date in sight for Cyberpunk 2077, and CD Projekt Red has brutally honest about the fact it will be “done when it’s done.” However, this doesn’t rule out the possibility of a launch window announcement at E3 2019.

Given that launch is potentially still years on the horizon, we wouldn’t be surprised if the upcoming RPG ends up coming to PS5 and Xbox 2 alongside current generation platforms.

Cyberpunk 2077 story – What’s it about?

Cyberpunk 2077 is set in an open-world metropolis known as Night City, where mega-corporations have surpassed any democratically elected government in controlling the lives of citizens. Multiple criminal factions are vying for control. You’re a cyberpunk, working outside of the system to build a life for yourself, and trying to not get killed in the process.

Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Preview — How does it play?

We had a decent look at the world during Microsoft’s conference, but it wasn’t until our behind closed doors gameplay demonstration that we got a chance to see how the game actually plays.

This was a hands-off experience where a member of the CD Projekt Red team guided us through a couple of the first-person game’s early missions. We got to see how it played in the moment to moment, as well as the different paths you can take through its missions.

Whereas previous CD Projekt Red RPGs have limited you to playing as a single character, Geralt, who you couldn’t customise in appearance, Cyberpunk will give you complete control of your character. You can choose to be either a male or a female cyberpunk, and you can also tweak more granular features such as hair type and colour, as well as adding tattoos. You’ll still be called ‘V’ though, that part doesn’t change.

Although you’ll pick your characters opening stats, as well as a mysterious ‘origin’ that defines your background, the developers were keen to emphasise that there are no classes in the game and that you can modify your stats throughout the experience to fit any play style.

The game is set in ‘Night City’, a dystopian megacity filled with flying cars, skyscrapers, and — of course — organised crime.

Factions war for control of the city, and fight back against the mega-corporations that have usurped any democratically elected government to hold the majority of the world’s resources.

It seems like the game will rely on you keeping various factions in this city happy as you play. Early on in the demo, we were shown a faction leader called ‘Drax’, who gave us a job tracking down a stolen piece of military hardware and getting it into his criminal hands.

Although we got the impression you could go after the street gang yourself, our demonstrator chose to involve a corporate agent in the mission’s story in order to procure the funds to simply purchase the bot from the gang.

This solution seemed to offer the best of both worlds by keeping both factions happy, but the demonstrator was keen to point out that angering one or both of them would come with its own advantages. For example, we could have simply taken the money given to us by the corporate agent, and fled to use it to purchase some tasty gear for ourselves.

We only got a small look at the gear that’s available in the game, but it looks like there’s a huge combination of guns to buy, upgrades you can purchase for existing guns, and implants you can purchase to enhance your own abilities.

These implants form a key part of the lore of Cyberpunk 2077. Scavenger gangs kidnap people with particularly powerful implants in order to harvest and sell them on, while other gangs choose to mutilate themselves with the most extreme implants available.

One particularly gross set of enemies had half their faces missing so that they could install a Splinter Cell-style set of glowing red eyes. 2077 is a dirty and messy world, and it’s every bit the adult-focussed experience we’ve come to expect from a developer like Projekt Red.

You can get these tech upgrades for yourself by visiting ‘Ripper Docs’, NPCs equipped with the tools to rip out your eyes and replace them with better models (our demonstrator’s new optics had the ability to zoom in and scan objects for example), or maybe just install a better gun grip in your hand to let you handle your weapons more easily.

Once we got into the meat of the mission, it left no doubt in our minds that this is a firm hybrid between RPG and shooter, rather than a shooter with RPG elements.

Shooting enemies causes numbers to fly from them, showing you the amount of your damage you’re doing, and at various points in the mission our demonstrator found panels and doors that they didn’t have the hacking skills to be able to crack open.

Later on, thanks to a bit of behind the scenes developer tweaking, we were shown a series of enhanced abilities, such as the ability to bounce bullets of walls or see and shoot people behind cover.

It all sounds a lot like Deus Ex, and certainly, Cyberpunk 2077 owes a lot to this classic sci-fi franchise, but the execution of its open world puts it in another league entirely.

There’s so much going on in every single frame we saw of Night City, from hover-cars flying overhead to police investigating holographic records of crimes by the side of the road.

Its size becomes more apparent when you hop in your companion Jackie’s car — although the demo suggested you’ll get your own later on. You can either drive from a first- or third-person perspective, but we think we’ll be opting for the latter because of how great the designs of the vehicles are.

There was no sign of getting to pilot a hover car for ourselves, but we’ve got our fingers crossed that we’ll get a flying Blade Runner-style spinner later on in the game.

First impressions

There’s so much more to talk about with Cyberpunk 2077, from the way you’ll seamlessly interact with the computers in its world, to the way you can silently take down enemies and hack into their minds to gain a competitive advantage against the rest of their gang.

Yes, many of these ideas aren’t new, but CD Projekt Red is approaching the title with a level of world-building finesse and, importantly, budget, that looks like it will put the game into a similar league as The Witcher 3 when it releases (a 2019 date is expected, but nothing has been officially confirmed).

We can’t wait to get the chance to play the game for ourselves.

