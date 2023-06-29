Could the new Beats Studio Pro be better than AirPods Max?

Apple could bring the AirPods-exclusive head-tracked spatial audio tech to the next Beats over-ear flagship headphones.

A report from 9to5Mac has showcased a leaked spec list for the Beats Studio Pro headphones, which promises to support the immersive technology we’ve seen on AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max.

The spatial audio technology aims to mimic the experience of live music by fixing the audio in one place. As you turn to the left or right, for instance, that’ll be reflected in how the audio is transmitted through the left and right channel.

Imagine the guitarist is positioned to the left of the stage, you can turn into that sound and experience it in a more immersive way. The tech has been a big hit on AirPods devices in the last couple of years, but Apple is seemingly about to expand it.

According to the report they might actually be a better bet than AirPods Max for some users, with the leaked spec sheet promising up to 40 hours of battery life.

With active noise cancelling (ANC) and the AirPods-style Transparency Mode turned on, there’ll still be 24 hours of battery life, according to the report. That’s a full four hours longer than the advertised battery life of AirPods Max with the advanced features turned on.

Better still there’ll be 4 hours of playback from just ten minutes on charge, compared to 1.5 hours of additional life from five minutes on charge.

The report also speaks of USB-C charging and connectivity, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. So, it seems they might actually work out as a better proposition than the AirPods Max for some users. According to the report there’ll be one-touch pairing, Hey Siri functionality, Find My integration and a refined design too.

“This iconic design is lightweight and comfortable, so you can get lost in your music,” the leaked document reads. “The UltraPlush over-ear cushions have been upgraded with seamless engineered leather, delivering all-day comfort and exceptional durability. And the premium metal sliders offer a wide range of adjustment to create a flexible fit for all-day listening.”

The leak also clears of a “newly designed carrying case” that enables users to “easily store the cables with your headphones.”

Recent reports suggest the headphones will be released on July 19.