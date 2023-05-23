Microsoft announces AI Copilot is going Windows-wide

Microsoft is continuing to deepen the integration of its AI technology within its products by announcing Copilot as a new assistant for Windows 11.

The Copilot technology – which had previously been announced for the Office suite – will introduce “centralised AI assistance to help people easily take action and get things done.”

Announced at the Build 2023 build event, Microsoft says the the Copilot tech will help users with completing projects and realising ideas. It’ll also offer folks more time to focus on creativity and collaboration “instead of spending energy finding, launching and working across multiple applications.”

Microsoft says the button will be available on the Windows 11 taskbar, which will open (and keep open) the Copilot as a sidebar. From there, Windows 11 users will be type questions into the Bing Chat.

The company says it’ll be great for answering complex questions like planning a trip, take actions on the PC like adjusting the settings to enable focus mode, or to work across documents. The ChatCPT-powered tool will be able to summarise or compose text from any app, just by copying it in.

The blog post reads: “It makes every user a power user, helping you take action, customise your settings and seamlessly connect across your favourite apps. The things you love about Windows – copy/paste, Snap Assist, Snipping Tool, personalisation – they are all right there for you, along with every other feature on the platform, and they only get better with Windows Copilot. For example, you can not only copy and paste, but also ask Windows Copilot to rewrite, summarise or explain your content.”

In today’s announcement, Microsoft says the feature will roll out in June for Windows Insiders, so it’ll be a while before it reaches all users. Perhaps in the 2H23 update expected this autumn.

Microsoft is going all-in on AI and it seems there’s no sign of that roll slowing, despite some concerns about the potential impact.