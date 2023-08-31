Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Comments arrive in YouTube Music to crap all over your taste

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

YouTube is bringing one of his most controversial elements to the standalone YouTube Music. The company has added a redesigned Now Playing screen, which includes a comments section.

The comments from the video version of the song have been imported into the Music app. Listeners will be able to read and add their own comments about what the song means to them. Of course, this is the ideal world scenario.

It’s also going to be awesome for reading a comment from some chump complaining that the new track isn’t a patch on the first album.

Historically, the YouTube comments section hasn’t been the most harmonious place of all time and there isn’t that great a reason for integrating public comments within what is ultimately a really personal thing.

YouTube Music Comments

The comment section looks just as it does within the main YouTube app. 9to5Google spotted the change first of all, and the updated app is rolling out to iOS and Android users.

Elsewhere in that redesigned Now Playing screen, there’s larger cover art with rounded corners and left-aligned song titles and artist listings. There’s now pill-shaped buttons for thumbs-up/down, the aforementioned comments section and options to save and share tracks.

The bottom menu for up next, lyrics (just added last week) and related content can still be accessed by swiping up from the bottom of their page. What do you make of YouTube Music adding comments to proceedings? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter (or X, or whatever he’s calling it now.)

