YouTube Music rolls out podcast support

Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Podcasts have finally started to roll out on YouTube’s music streaming service, YouTube Music, for US users.

Podcasts are finally arriving on YouTube Music, at least for YouTube Music users in the US. This new update allows users to tune into podcasts directly on the YouTube Music app, and through the app you can access on-demand content as well as offline streams that support background listening. Podcasts were first announced as a feature coming to YouTube Music back in February, and now this feature is ‘gradually’ rolling out to US users.

Outside of the basic podcasting support, you’re also able to hot-swap between video versions and audio versions of a podcast, too, directly from within the YouTube Music app. Now, the YouTube Music app also comes with a dedicated podcast tab where you can access all your podcast content in one easy-to-access location. In all likelihood, these changes come in an attempt to compete with streaming giant Spotify that’s had success with podcasts.

According to the stats, YouTube’s recently reported having over 80 million Music and Premium subscribers, which is certainly no small number, but Spotify has reportedly over 500 million monthly active users, making it a juggernaut in the space. YouTube making an attempt to get in on the podcasting success Spotify has enjoyed, then, makes a lot of sense, especially considering how popular podcasts have continuously proved to be.

These changes to the YouTube Music app are rolling out now in the US, albeit gradually, though there isn’t yet concrete word on when other regions will see this change roll out, and it’s unclear when exactly the US’ ‘gradual’ rollout will finish up and be accessible to all users. However, we’d guess it won’t take too long. If interested, simply load up the YouTube Music app and see if you’re part of the rollout, as long as you’re in the US.

Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
