EA has dropped an Ion Cannon on the fanbase, announcing that it’s currently considering some ideas for remastering the beloved classic Command & Conquer (C&C) games.

Taking to the Command & Conquer Reddit, Jim Vessella, a producer at EA, said the company was looking at its options for remastering titles in the C&C franchise (via VG247).

“As most of you may know we recently announced Command & Conquer: Rivals, a mobile game set in the Command & Conquer universe,” said Vessella. “Following the reveal of Rivals, we heard you loud and clear: the Command & Conquer community also wants to see the franchise return to PC.

“And as a fan of C&C for over 20 years, I couldn’t agree more. With that in mind we’ve been exploring some exciting ideas regarding remastering the classic PC games, and already have the ball rolling on our first effort to celebrate the upcoming 25th Year Anniversary.”

That 25th anniversary is still two years away, but the idea of replaying a modernised C&C Generals, or Red Alert 2 is a thought that’ll keep me warm until then. However, we shouldn’t have to wait that long for more news on exactly what it is we’ll be getting.

Vessella said in his post that EA “will be talking to fans in a variety of ways” over the next few weeks. If these come to the PC, they’ll be the first entries into the series you can play with a mouse and keyboard, since Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight.

Before EA escapes to the one place that has definitely been corrupted by capitalism − remasters − hopefully it’ll include the original star-studded cutscenes, which added a suitable amount of hammy charm to proceedings.

