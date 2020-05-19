Celebrate the launch of The Last of Us 2 with this limited edition PS4 Pro

Naughty Dog and Sony Computer Entertainment have announced a limited-edition PS4 Pro console set to launch alongside The Last of Us 2.

The special edition console features a grey matte colour scheme and is engraved with Ellie’s iconic tattoo design, which players will see plenty of in the sequel when it launches next month.

It will also include a Dualshock 4 complete with its own custom decals alongside a physical copy of The Last of Us 2 and digital codes for a bunch of digital content such as themes, avatars and other goodies.

The limited edition controller will be available separately in addition to a couple of other accessories based on the PS4 exclusive. These include a Gold Wireless Headset and a 2TB Seagate hard drive to add some external memory to your console.

Related: Best PS4 Games

“When the opportunity arose to create a custom PS4 Pro for The Last of Us Part II, I worked with our graphic designer at the time, Angel Garcia, and we considered a few different ideas, but we kept coming back to Ellie’s tattoo,” explains art director John Sweeney on the PlayStation Blog.

“By that point, it had become a symbol of the game and for the community–much like the Firefly logo in the first game. It was the clear choice, but we wondered: what if it could be engraved? It hadn’t been done before, so we weren’t sure it was even possible, but thanks to the incredible efforts of the teams at PlayStation, we found a way.”

After a sudden delay due to concerns relating to Covid-19, The Last of Us 2 will now launch on June 19. A number of major leaks regarding the narrative have already emerged online, so players should be careful they don’tbump into any spoilers before the big day.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…