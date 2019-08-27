CD Projekt Red will be showing off 15 minutes of Cyberpunk 2077 this week

After showcasing an extensive demo to media and attendees at Gamescom 2019, CD Projekt Red has said it will be lifting the curtain for fans on Cyberpunk 2077 later this week.

While you won’t receive the 50-minute gameplay demonstration we had the opportunity to witness at last week’s gaming show, the lengthy demo will still bring plenty of awesome surprises with it on story, gameplay and progression in the epic RPG.

Addressing fans in a recent blog post, CD Projekt Red said the long-awaited demo will be showcased on August 30 at 11am PT/2pm ET/7pm BST. In terms of content, it will be a condensed version of the demonstration we mentioned previously.

“Expect a lot of insight into the thought process behind creative decisions, information about Pacifica – one of the districts of Night City – and TONS of stuff on playstyles you’ll be able to adopt when you launch Cyberpunk 2077 next year,” CD Projekt Red writes.

The stream will feature developers from CD Projekt Red and will be helmed by Hollie Bennett, Head of UK Communications at the studio. So, fans don’t have long to wait until their next fix.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 16, 2020. It has also been announced for Google Stadia, but seemingly won’t release alongside other platforms. Here’s a glimpse at our thoughts from the Gamescom 2019 presentation:

‘It continues to look like a phenomenal RPG experience, with CD Projekt Red keen to push forward benchmarks in open-world design, storytelling and the importance of creating your own character.

Night City is V’s to help grow, destroy or eventually come to call their own, all through decisions the player makes. Of course, it’s all bark and no bite at the moment – but we know CDPR has the chops to pull this off.’

