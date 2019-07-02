CD Projekt Red has multiple Cyberpunk 2077 projects in the works right now

Those hoping for The Witcher 4 or another entirely new project to emerge after the release of Cyberpunk 2077 might have a long wait ahead of them.

Speaking to Polish business publication Bankier, CD Projekt Red’s president Adam Kiciński confirmed that the studio is currently “working on three Cyberpunk things – the main game and two more.”

This includes the upcoming RPG set to release for PS4, Xbox One and PC in April 2020 alongside another major project that the studio is already working on and “treating it as a really big and innovative project.”

Related: Amazon Prime Day 2019

It remains unclear what this second project is intended to be, with some rumours claiming it will approach the game’s world from the perspective of multiplayer, seeing a number of players occupy a single instance.

Cyberpunk projects at CD Projekt Red are currently spread across three teams, and we only have concrete information on one thus far – that being 2077. We wouldn’t be surprised if later projects emerge on PS5 and Xbox 2, with both consoles anticipated to launch next year.

Other parts of the Polish studio are working on additional content for Gwent, a digital card game set inside The Witcher universe, while everyone else is seemingly focused on Cyberpunk 2077, which we’ll likely see more of in the coming months ahead of release.

We sat down to watch a 50-minute Cyberpunk 2077 preview at E3 2019, and came away very impressed: ‘Cyberpunk 2077 continues to look like a phenomenal RPG experience, with CD Projekt Red keen to push forward benchmarks in open-world design, storytelling and the importance of creating your own character.

Night City is V’s to help grow, destroy or eventually come to call their own, all through decisions the player makes. Of course, it’s all bark and no bite at the moment – but we know CDPR has the chops to pull this off.’

What are your thoughts on multiple games in the Cyberpunk universe? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews or email the editor below.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Update newsletter widget