Captain Price isn’t how you remember him in 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Infinity Ward’s reimagining of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will see the return of iconic character Captain Price, but he’s a little different than before.

The original Modern Warfare trilogy saw the veteran soldier portrayed by Billy Murray, an actor known for his role in popular British soaps.

It was a voice we came to love and recognise throughout the character’s journey, but now he’s back in an alternate timeline of sorts, things have changed.

Now, Captain Price is portrayed by Barry Sloane, a British actor who previously starred in shows such as Hollyoaks. We imagine this is a little more glamorous.

This emerged in an interview (via PCGamesN) with art director Joel Emslie ahead of the official reveal.

Hardcore fans might be a bit bummed by this decision, but Price’s portrayal in the reveal trailer seems excellent to us.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was announced earlier this week with a bombastic reveal trailer, confirming an October 25 release date for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

It will feature a fully-fledged solo campaign, multiplayer and a new co-op mode all powered by a new gameplay engine. Expect further details at E3 2019 next week.

And, for the first time in series’ history, crossplay will be enabled across all platforms. We’re super curious to see how it works, and the absence of an expensive season pass is definitely an extra bonus.

What are your thoughts on Captain Price's new voice actor in Modern Warfare?