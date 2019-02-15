Can’t blow through floors in Rainbow Six Siege? A cheesy move is to blame

Ever wondered why Rainbow Six Siege’s floors aren’t destructible? Speaking to Trusted Reviews at the the Six Invitational, Rainbow Six Siege brand director Alex Remy explained that an internal tournament while the game was a prototype is to blame.

While walls can be easily blown apart in Rainbow Six Siege, try that with the floor and you’ll instead just blow a hole you can’t shoot or drop through. These are known to the community as line of site floors.

“The problem with destruction is that you have to find a balance between creating fun and interesting opportunities, and hindered player navigation,” said Remy. explaining the change. “In one of the early prototypes of the game, we had zero line of sight floors, and several were completely destructible.”

Related: Best PC Games

He continued: “The problem is that from the moment you destroy a big chunk of the map, no one can access certain areas anymore.”

He revealed an early prototype of the iconic House map had a destructible floor in the kitchen and dining room area, which sits directly above the Garage, that apparently cause massive problems.

“We had a tournament very early on,” Remy explained. “So someone in the house by Kitchen sink was just blowing the floor up to create an island with defender Nitro Cells and then popped down a few deployable shields to protect himself and ran the timer off. No one could approach him, but if you ignored him he could kill you effortlessly.”

Luckily, this alerted the team to a pretty serious issue and taught the designers that there needed to be safeguards to stop every round being an exercise in frustration.

“So now we try to find that balance with each map. We see that with the line of sight floors, we see that with how much players are using small or bigger holes in structures to experiment with positioning and smart angles. I think it’s core, really core to the game that we found this out early.”

Related: Samsung Galaxy S10

We’ll have more from Alex Remy over the next few days, and you can check out our guide for all things Rainbow Six Siege Burnt Horizon, which will be updating as more information surfaces about the game throughout the weekend.

Siege fan? Let’s be friends. Reach out to us on Twitter with some of your most ridiculous Rainbow Six Siege stories at @TrustedReviews