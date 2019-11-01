Can you watch Apple TV Plus on Android phones and tablets?

After announcing the service earlier in the year, Apple’s Apple TV Plus streaming is now live across iOS, MacOS and other streaming devices.

Curious as to whether or not you can watch these shows on an Android phone like the Galaxy S10 or a tablet? Here’s your answer – and to warn you, it’s probably not the answer Android phone toting Jason Momoa fans were hoping for.

Can you watch Apple TV Plus on Android phones?

Kind of. You can (sort of) attempt to watch Apple TV Plus shows on Android phones by going to tv.apple.com and signing in with your Apple ID. However at the time of publishing, we could only get onto the show pages, hit ‘Play Episode’ and then be entertained by a black screen.

It’s not obvious yet whether this is simply a launch issue or whether these shows will not be supported on Android’s Chrome browser. We’ll update this page when we know more.

What we do know is that there is no Apple TV app for Android at this time. So they’ll be no downloading of episodes for offline viewing.

This doesn’t mean Android users will never have access to an Apple TV app, though. Apple has released an Apple Music app for Android phones and tablets and this hints at the possibility of an Apple TV app coming in the future. That Apple Music app is also quite fully-featured and often updated with new features, like live lyrics, that Apple brings in new iOS updates.

You’re not totally restricted to Apple hardware if you want to watch shows like the Jason Momoa-helmed See or Jennnifer Aniston’s return to television in The Morning Show. Streaming sticks from the likes of Roku have access to the Apple TV app and you can download it on certain Fire devices from Amazon – the Fire TV Cube being a prime example. The app has also made its way to certain 2019 televisions from the likes of Samsung and Sony, with LG set to offer it on a selection of TVs too.

